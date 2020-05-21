UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:03 PM

JKNF remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone

Jammu and Kashmir National Front has paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front has paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Thursday JKNF spokesman while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders said that duo played an important role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

Kashmiri nation he said was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of martyrs the spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

He said the world cannot turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) r ..

1 minute ago

Ribery returns to Fiorentina training after six mo ..

1 minute ago

Wasim Khan PCB hoping Bangladesh fixtures in 2021

24 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.2 Underwater Quake Strikes in Central ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 226,5 ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.