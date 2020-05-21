JKNF remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Ghani Lone

Jammu and Kashmir National Front has paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :"Jammu and Kashmir National Front has paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Thursday JKNF spokesman while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders said that duo played an important role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

Kashmiri nation, he said was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of martyrs, the spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

He said the world couldn't turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long, but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.