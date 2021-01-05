JKNF seeks early implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Front Tuesday reiterated Kashmiris long-cherished demand for early implementation of the UNSC resolutions, passed this day 72 years ago in 1949 on Kashmir, to ensure early grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Himalayan state to enable them to decide about their destiny

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front Tuesday reiterated Kashmiris long-cherished demand for early implementation of the UNSC resolutions, passed this day 72 years ago in 1949 on Kashmir, to ensure early grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Himalayan state to enable them to decide about their destiny.

In a statement issued on the eve of Right to self-determination day on Tuesday,the JKNF spokesman Shafique-ur-Rehman said that the India's intransigence and policy of deceit and deception have been a stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that hangs over for the last more than seven decades.

Referring to the devastating impacts of the long-running Kashmir dispute Rehman said, "It is high time that the UN Security Council must take effective cognizance of the India's dilly-dallying tactics and pressurize the government to ensure early implementation of its January 5, 1949 resolution that besides acknowledging the Kashmiris' fundamental rights provides a comprehensive road-map to resolve the dispute peacefully".

Given the highly volatile situation in the region the spokesman said that allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN was the only way to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully and honorably.