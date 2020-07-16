UrduPoint.com
JKNF Seeks Early Release Of Its Illegally Detained Chairman: IOK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:25 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought the role of international human rights organizations in the early release of its illegally detained Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought the role of international human rights organizations in the early release of its illegally detained Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Nayeem Ahmad Khan completed three years in notorious Tihar jail, New Delhi, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that Nayeem was arrested by the notorious Indian National investigation agency (NIA) from his house in Srinagar on July 25, 2017 and was later shifted to New Delhi and since then he had been languishing in the jail along with other high profile Hurriyat leaders.

The Hurriyat leaders, he added, include Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin, Shahid-ul-Islam, Aasiya andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Masrat Alam Butt, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo and Dr Shafi Sharati.

Terming the arrest of Kashmiri leaders as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of Kashmiris, the spokesman said that the NIA had been tasked with maligning Kashmiri leaders to sow the seeds of discord among the masses in Kashmir.

He said, despite launching a vicious campaign against Nayeem Ahmed Khan and his associates, the Indian agencies had miserably failed to produce any solid evidence against the JKNF chief and other Hurriyat leaders. This vilification campaign, he said, was launched with malicious intent to discredit the resistance leadership and suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that the inhuman, immoral and undemocratic tactics will not deter the Kashmiri resistance leadership from advocating their just cause.

