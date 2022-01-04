JKNF seeks UNSC intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Terming implementation of the UN proposed road-map as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while seeking the UN Security Council (UNSC), role has asked it to play its much-needed role in the implementation of the 5th January 1949 resolution seeking resolution of the dispute on the basis of right to self-determination

In a statement issued on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day, falling on Monday January 05, JKNF spokesperson Shafiqul Rehman said that for more than seven decades, India's belligerent military occupation and its policy of deceit, deception and fraud has been major hurdles in the way of peaceful settlement to the long-drawn conflict.

Referring to the devastating effects of the Kashmir dispute, the JKNF spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN Security Council to take effective cognizance of the India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir".

Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Rehman said that it was imperative that the global community should exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Reiterating his party's stand on the Kashmir dispute, he said, "Allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair and impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations was the only way to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully".

Meanwhile, the JKNF voiced its grave concern over the continued bloodshed and violence in the Valley and termed the systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces as a deep rooted conspiracy aimed at changing the demography of Internationally-acknowledged disputed Muslim-majority State.