JKNF shows concern over plight of Kashmiri prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned TADA court for leveling false charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his companions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : The Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned TADA court for leveling false charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his companions.

Terming the charges made against JKLF chairman, in this 30-year old case, as biased and baseless senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani said on Friday that the Indian authorities were in a habit of leveling baseless allegations against Kashmiris. "It is not just a matter of top leadership that has been a thorn in India's flesh", he said adding that India actually wants to kill every dissenting voice in Kashmir.

Referring to Modi led fascist regime's anti-Kashmir policies, he said that anti-Kashmir bigotry has been a hallmark of BJP government. He said, "Since August 05 2019 thousands of political and social activists including intellectuals, academicians, lawyers, and human rights activists have been arrested illegally and shifted to prisons outside Kashmir. Even minors have not been spared, they too have been booked in many cases".

Highlighting the Modi led fascist regime's dangerous game plan Wani said that the racist regime, which has apparently exhausted all possible tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination, was now planning to eliminate resistance leadership on one pretext or another.

He pointed out that dozens of top rank pro-freedom leaders including Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Asia Indrabi and others have been illegally detained by Indian authorities on trumpeted charges.

He said that the Indian authorities launched a systematic smear campaign against Hurriyat leaders wherein the mainstream media was used as a tool to dent their public image besides creating a wedge between the resistance leadership and the masses.

"When Indian authorities badly failed in their ulterior motives they just resorted to age-old tactics of leveling false accusations and attributing fake cases against resistance leadership", he said. "They are being punished for advocating political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", he said adding that the continuous imprisonment of pro-freedom leadership was nothing but political vendetta.

He regrettably noted that the incarcerated JKNF chairman and other Kashmiri political prisoners were not even being heard in the judiciary which had made the situation more complicated for them.

Wani said that New Delhi must realize the reality that it cannot deter Kashmiri leaders from pursuing the national cause by resorting to vicious smear campaign and throwing them behind the bars by filling trumped-up charges against them. Voicing his serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoner the JKNF vice chairman appealed the international human rights organizations to impress upon India to help release Kashmiri prisoners who have been languishing in jails in and outside Kashmir.