JKNF Terms Additional Deployment Of Troops In IIOJK A Reflection Of India's Belligerent Mindset

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Jammu and Kashmir, National Front (JKNF) on Thursday while voicing its grave concern over the additional troop deployment in the Kashmir valley has termed it as yet another attempt by the India's apartheid regime to suppress Kashmiris and their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Thursday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while underlining the dangerous consequences of military deployment in the region said rights situation in the region was getting worse due to fresh deployment of paramilitary forces.

Citing the recently released reports by international human rights organizations it was stated in a report reaching here from across the line of control.

Rehman said rights groups have time and again raised their alarm over the massive troops' concentration and termed the large-scale presence of troops as the main cause and consequence of rights abuses in the restive region.

Despite the growing calls for troop reduction, he regrettably noted that India's communal regime led by Narendar Modi was adamant to deal with the Kashmir problem by using its military might.

Decrying the racist regime's belligerent approach towards Kashmir, he said it was high time that the world should take notice of the Modi government's hegemonic designs and its muscular nationalism.

It sought to alter the socio, political and cultural identity of the Kashmiris by bringing material change in the region through political and administrative machinations.

Referring to the Indian government's tall claims of so-called normalcy in Kashmir, the spokesman said the additional deployment of troops in the valley has badly exposed its much-trumpeted normalcy narrative.

"Every-day's turmoil in the valley, killings, bloodshed and violence, return of security bunkers, house to house searches, nocturnal raids, frisking of commuters, forced disappearances and fake encounters stag-managed by the Indian troops in the length and breadth of Kashmir speak volumes about the baseless propaganda the Indian deep state has been paddling all across the world with regard to the return of normalcy in Kashmir especially after 5th August 2019", the spokesman said.

He added that the Indian government must realize the fact that it could no longer hoodwink Kashmiris or befool the world by paddling such fake and concocted narrative on Kashmir.

