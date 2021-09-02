Central vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front and senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the demise of veteran liberation leaders former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani who passed away after a long illness and under an 11-year house arrest at his home in Srinagar, Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Central vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front and senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the demise of veteran liberation leaders former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani who passed away after a long illness and under an 11-year house arrest at his home in Srinagar, Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the Front leader while highlighting the supreme sacrifices and indomitable role of the towering resistance leader said that the deceased leader's life long struggle for the cause of Kashmir would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

"His devotion, dedication, perseverance and commitment to the noble of cause of freedom would continue to inspire Kashmiris' incoming generations", he said adding that his demise had left a huge a void in political sphere that could never be filled.

Paying homage to the revered leader he said that Gilani was the man who remained steadfastly true to his ideals despite enduring trials and tribulations throughout his life. Recalling his multifaceted personality, Wani said that Gilani epitome of courage and bravery who always remained stick to his principled stance and did not budge even an inch from his position.

"His faith, courage, determination and clarity of thought and approach is a proud legacy that will continue to beacon of light for the struggling Kashmiri nation", he said.

Referring to the Indian occupation authorities' malicious attempts to stop Kashmiris from attending his funeral the Front leader said that it was unfortunate that Indian authorities who had held him under house detention for more than 11 years have cordoned his residence and holding the bereaved family under duress.

He said that Indian occupation authorities were trying to bury Gilani in the dark of night out of public sight to prevent Kashmiri masses from expressing their public grief and give their national hero his final farewell he deserves.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman in a statement issued from occupied Sringar expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Syed Ali Gilani. Terming his demise a national loss he said that the deceased leader would be remembered in Kashmir as a national hero who championed the cause of Kashmiris right to self-determination fearlessly and consistently.

He also urged the masses to break bearers and lockdown to attend the funeral so as to give a heroic farewell to their leader.