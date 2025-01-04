JKNF Urges For Immediate UN Intervention To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 09:45 PM
Terming implementation of the UN-proposed roadmap as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of the right to self-determination
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Terming implementation of the UN-proposed roadmap as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of the right to self-determination.
In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Saturday, on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day, falling on Sunday, January 5, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that India's belligerent military occupation and its policy of deceit and deception serve as a stumbling block in the way of a peaceful settlement to the long-running conflict, said a report on Saturday.
Referring to the devastating effects of the dispute on Kashmiri society, the JKNF spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN to take effective cognizance of India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”.
Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Wani said that it was imperative that the global community should exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully.
Reiterating his party’s stand on the Kashmir dispute, he said, “Allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair, and impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations was the only way to resolve the issue peacefully.”
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute
'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'
Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace in Kurram
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elect ..
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sor ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat
Football: English Premier League table
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Body found from canal
Partly cloudy weather to dominate city
More Stories From Kashmir
-
JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute3 minutes ago
-
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues22 hours ago
-
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects22 hours ago
-
Fake peer arrested in Mirpur AJK23 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of its responsibility2 days ago
-
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role for Kashmiri expatri ..3 days ago
-
AJK Union of Columnists formed: Core Committee elects all office bearers unopposed3 days ago
-
Britain Lord calls on AJK PM, assures to raise Kashmir issue4 days ago
-
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary4 days ago
-
50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asks diaspora to raise HR a ..5 days ago