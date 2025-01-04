JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Terming implementation of the UN-proposed roadmap as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of the right to self-determination

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Terming implementation of the UN-proposed roadmap as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Saturday, on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day, falling on Sunday, January 5, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that India's belligerent military occupation and its policy of deceit and deception serve as a stumbling block in the way of a peaceful settlement to the long-running conflict, said a report on Saturday.

Referring to the devastating effects of the dispute on Kashmiri society, the JKNF spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN to take effective cognizance of India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”.

Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Wani said that it was imperative that the global community should exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Reiterating his party’s stand on the Kashmir dispute, he said, “Allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair, and impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations was the only way to resolve the issue peacefully.”

APP/ahr/378