JKNF Urges US Defense Secretary, British Minister To Take Up HR Violations In IIOJK Before India

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

JKNF urges US Defense Secretary, British minister to take up HR violations in IIOJK before India

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and British minister of state Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon to raise the issue of human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces in the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and British minister of state Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon to raise the issue of human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces in the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Friday, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said the foreign dignitaries who are scheduled to visit India in coming days should press the Indian government to stop systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and release all political activists and restore all fundamental freedoms that remain largely suspended after the Modi government stripped the region of its special status by abrogating articles 370 and 35 A on August 5,2019.

Appreciating the US and UK's role in raising their concern over the human rights situation in the IIOJK, the spokesman further said that it was high time that the visiting leaders should ask the government of India to stop its settler colonialism project aimed at changing the demography in the occupied territory.

Terming India's designs as a threat to peace and stability in the region, the JKNF spokesman said that time has come that the influential world governments should play their due role for resolving Kashmir dispute peacefully to save suffering humanity in Kashmir, which he said could not be left at the mercy of the Indian occupation forces who were hell bent on to kill Kashmiris at their will without any inkling of accountability, the report added.

