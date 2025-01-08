Open Menu

JKPC Chief Slams Omar Abdullah For Political Opportunism

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 10:47 PM

Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and opposition MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone on Wednesday, lambasted Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of being a product of political opportunism and hypocrisy

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and opposition MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone on Wednesday, lambasted Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of being a product of political opportunism and hypocrisy.

In a strong statement, Lone criticized Abdullah for shifting political stances, pointing out his previous interviews where he claimed the BJP had achieved nothing, only to later praise the BJP Prime Minister.

He also alleged that the political dynamics in IIOJK were orchestrated, calling it a "fixed match" where the BJP attacked certain parties during elections to make them appear credible to Kashmiri voters.

The JKPC chief expressed concerns over electoral influence, questioning how long the BJP would decide who the people of Kashmir would vote for. He also criticized intellectuals and opinion-makers for creating an environment where Abdullah could paint his rivals with the BJP brush.

