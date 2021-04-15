UrduPoint.com
JKPFL Chairman Urges World To Take Cognizance Of HR Abuses In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:29 PM

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Thursday urged the world community to take cognizance of the stepped-up gross and flagrant human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Thursday urged the world community to take cognizance of the stepped-up gross and flagrant human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement condemned the killing of a 14-year-old boy and a 10th grade student by Indian troops in Shopian.

He demanded probe into the most brutal extra-judicial killings and burning of houses day after day in the south Kashmir.

He said that the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva should immediately send its team to the most affected parts of the territory to take stock of the grim situation.

He reminded that the Muslim population faced dramatic downward pressure due to the 5th August 2019 repeal of the special provisions of the Indian Constitution and non-Kashmiris were being settled in large numbers by issuing them the domicile of the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan and simultaneously bulldozing of the identity and demography of Kashmir by India looked strange and was by all means harmful.

He stressed upon taking into account the environment of IIOJK where no steps are on the cards and people are not being permitted to spend a peaceful night during a week.

If India and Pakistan are having serious parleys, its benefits should go to the suffering people of Kashmir who are the real stakeholders, he added.

