JKPFL Expresses Concern Over New Domicile Rules In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:34 PM

JKPFL expresses concern over new domicile rules in IOK

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) has expressed concern over the new gazette notification issued by the Indian government regarding the domicile rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) has expressed concern over the new gazette notification issued by the Indian government regarding the domicile rules.

The JKPFL in a meeting held in Srinagar on Friday took stock of the situation and possible fallout of the new order issued by Modi government with the intent to change the identity and separate character of Jammu and Kashmir, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The JKPFL spokesman talking to media men after the meeting termed the current notification against the UN Kashmir resolutions and added that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally-recognized dispute.

He also demanded release of illegally detained party General Secretary, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, who is a patient of asthma, and has been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) for last two years.

The spokesman appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antanio Guterres, to take notice of the current notification and urge India to withdraw it and protect the identity and demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

