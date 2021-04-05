JKPL Chairman stresses resolution of Kashmir dispute peacefully

Jammu and Kashmir People's League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while saying that Kashmir dispute is the basic reason for the rift between India and Pakistan has stressed for resolution of the issue peacefully

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while saying that Kashmir dispute is the basic reason for the rift between India and Pakistan has stressed for resolution of the issue peacefully.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Waza said that dialogue among all stakeholders is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He reiterated his stand for talks to settle the lingering dispute.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza added that the Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past over 73 years naturally want resolution of the dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement strongly condemned the desecration of a mosque by a female officer of the Modi-led regime in Surankot area of the occupied territory.

She also declared a schoolteacher a militant for growing beard, he added