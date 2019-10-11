UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKPL Expresses Concern Over IOK Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:15 PM

JKPL expresses concern over IOK situation

Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed serious concern over the continued siege and communication blockade imposed by India in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed serious concern over the continued siege and communication blockade imposed by India in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Kashmir Valley had been paralysed for last 10 weeks. Due to the continued lockdown key sectors of Kashmir's economy particularly tourism and fruit industry have suffered huge losses, he added.

The DFP rejecting India's claim of easing the siege in Kashmir valley said the Indian media, which has become a mouthpiece of establishment, is peddling lies to divert the world attention from the real issue.

Saghar highlighted the Modi-led fascist regime's dangerous game plan and said that the racist regime, which had apparently exhausted all possible tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination, was now planning to destroy Kashmir's economy to break the will of people who had never accepted Indian dominance in the region.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar criticized the silence of the world community over the crisis in the occupied territory. He said that the inhuman treatment meted out to millions of Kashmiris was a great challenge to the world conscience. He urged the international community to shun policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play role to end the suffocating siege, which has pushed the territory into serious humanitarian as well as economic crisis.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Jammu Media All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Polio sensitization drive for parents to be launch ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Authorities Unlikely to Release Presidentia ..

1 minute ago

Dengue patients advised to consult qualified docto ..

1 minute ago

China stands with Pakistan on legal stance over Ka ..

8 minutes ago

Website of Islamabad police improperly updated

8 minutes ago

Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salaza ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.