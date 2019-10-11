JKPL expresses concern over IOK situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed serious concern over the continued siege and communication blockade imposed by India in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Kashmir Valley had been paralysed for last 10 weeks. Due to the continued lockdown key sectors of Kashmir's economy particularly tourism and fruit industry have suffered huge losses, he added.

The DFP rejecting India's claim of easing the siege in Kashmir valley said the Indian media, which has become a mouthpiece of establishment, is peddling lies to divert the world attention from the real issue.

Saghar highlighted the Modi-led fascist regime's dangerous game plan and said that the racist regime, which had apparently exhausted all possible tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination, was now planning to destroy Kashmir's economy to break the will of people who had never accepted Indian dominance in the region.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar criticized the silence of the world community over the crisis in the occupied territory. He said that the inhuman treatment meted out to millions of Kashmiris was a great challenge to the world conscience. He urged the international community to shun policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play role to end the suffocating siege, which has pushed the territory into serious humanitarian as well as economic crisis.