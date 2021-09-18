JKPL stresses for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) on Saturday called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to bring to an end the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL leaders, Mohammad Hamza and Rayis Ahmed, while addressing a condolence meeting in Srinagar said the lingering dispute should be resolved urgently to prevent the region from a catastrophe.

The fast-changing geopolitical reality of the region also pointed our for the need ofurgent resolution of the conflict, they added.

The JKPL leaders urged the government of India to repeal all illegal actions taken by it on and after August 05, 2019 to change the demographic composition of the territory. They demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris.