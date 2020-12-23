JKPL stresses on resolution of Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has called for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations to ensure permanent peace in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL spokesman said peace and prosperity of entire South Asia, in general, and India and Pakistan, in particular, is at stake because of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

"India cannot go away with the ongoing dance of death and destruction in Kashmir for long and has to come on the table of negotiations because dialogue is the only way to move forward," he said.

The spokesman denounced the arrest of scores of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth by Indian police in length and breadth of the occupied territory.

He said killings, arrests and military operations by Indian troops cannot deter the Kashmiris from raising their voice against India's illegal occupation of their homeland.