UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKPL Stresses On Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:49 PM

JKPL stresses on resolution of Kashmir dispute

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has called for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations to ensure permanent peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has called for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations to ensure permanent peace in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL spokesman said peace and prosperity of entire South Asia, in general, and India and Pakistan, in particular, is at stake because of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

"India cannot go away with the ongoing dance of death and destruction in Kashmir for long and has to come on the table of negotiations because dialogue is the only way to move forward," he said.

The spokesman denounced the arrest of scores of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth by Indian police in length and breadth of the occupied territory.

He said killings, arrests and military operations by Indian troops cannot deter the Kashmiris from raising their voice against India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Jammu Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Please find attached the feature article for OPPO ..

17 minutes ago

Wedding cards of Bakhtarwar Bhutto Zardari go vira ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to invest Rs 640 millions in Katchery infrast ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan election activist dies after rush-hour Kabu ..

2 minutes ago

NBA champion Lakers lose opener to Clippers, Nets ..

2 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.