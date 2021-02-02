UrduPoint.com
JKPL Stresses Resolving Kashmir Dispute Through Negotiations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:11 PM

Jammu and Kashmir People's League (JKPL) on Tuesday stressed for settling the lingering Kashmir dispute by holding negotiations with the due participation of all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's League (JKPL) on Tuesday stressed for settling the lingering Kashmir dispute by holding negotiations with the due participation of all stakeholders.

Chief Coordinator JKPL, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan told APP that only a peaceful settlement was the solution for the suffering people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJ&K).

He appreciated the decision of the Government of Pakistan to observe February 5 as the day of solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJ&K, who have been facing Indian illegal occupation since last 73 years.

The objective of the observance of the day is to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris and to draw the international focus on Kashmir dispute.

The JKPL chief coordinator Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan condemned the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops in IIOJ&K.

He thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said a recent meeting of JKLF had welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres, regarding Kashmir , adding that the statement is a reflection of the seriousness of the situation in the region.

They also condemned the killing of three youth in Pulwama by the Indian forces and called upon the world human rights groups to take a strong notice of the report.

