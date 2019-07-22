UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKPM Delegation Calls On Syed Ali Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM

JKPM delegation calls on Syed Ali Gilani

A five-member delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) called on the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and enquired about his health in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) called on the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and enquired about his health in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the brief meeting, Syed Ali Gilani asked the JKPM delegation to remain steadfast and work for the sacred cause.

He said disappointment has no place in islam and we must fight new challenges emerging every day with patience and conviction.

The APHC chairman also asked JKPM delegation to pray for his health and wellbeing. The delegation was led by Mir Shahid Saleem, while other members of the delegation included Rashid Sharief, Abdul Hamid and Molvi Maqsood.

Earlier, the JKPM chairman attended the APHC advisory body meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Rashid Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a good choice for mid ..

11 minutes ago

Israel Starts Demolishing Palestinian Houses in Ea ..

17 seconds ago

Mohsin Abbas lied on oath, Fatima Sohail’s siste ..

31 minutes ago

European stocks sag at open 22 July 2019

1 minute ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

19 seconds ago

Zelensky party wins absolute majority in Ukraine p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.