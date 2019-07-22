JKPM delegation calls on Syed Ali Gilani

A five-member delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) called on the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and enquired about his health in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) called on the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and enquired about his health in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the brief meeting, Syed Ali Gilani asked the JKPM delegation to remain steadfast and work for the sacred cause.

He said disappointment has no place in islam and we must fight new challenges emerging every day with patience and conviction.

The APHC chairman also asked JKPM delegation to pray for his health and wellbeing. The delegation was led by Mir Shahid Saleem, while other members of the delegation included Rashid Sharief, Abdul Hamid and Molvi Maqsood.

Earlier, the JKPM chairman attended the APHC advisory body meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar.