UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKPM Demands Return Of Martyred Youths' Bodies To Their Families

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:41 PM

JKPM demands return of martyred youths' bodies to their families

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has demanded of the authorities to hand over the bodies of three youth killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar recently

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has demanded of the authorities to hand over the bodies of three youth killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar recently.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem demanded a thorough probe into the staged-encounter.

He said as per the locals and the police there was no evidence of involvement of the youth in any subversive activity.

He deplored that the killing of innocent people in fake encounters by the troops has become a norm in the occupied territory.

The JKPM leader called upon the international community to take cognizance of human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK and exert pressure on India to respect human rights and civil liberties in the territory.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

US welcomes &#039;Al Ula Declaration&#039; issued ..

13 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi expresses dismay over Pakistan’s p ..

19 minutes ago

Thousands to get tested as Australia-India match n ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Arrests Over 50 Opposition Figures Under ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 stages Kashmir solidarity rally

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.