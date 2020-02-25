UrduPoint.com
JKPM Urges Minorities To Unite Against Fascist Regime In India

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:18 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) has urged the minorities to unite against the fascist regime in India, which is hellbent upon making them a second class citize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) has urged the minorities to unite against the fascist regime in India, which is hellbent upon making them a second class citizen.

Speaking at a meeting in Jammu, leader of All Parties Conference (APHC) and Chairman JKPM Mir Shahid Saleem said that the communal regime in India was enforcing Hindutva agenda on the minorities thereby not only depriving them of their religious and cultural identity by also to dis-empower them politically. The meeting was attended by several Sikh and Dalit leaders and activists, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting agreed in principal to launch a united fight against the forces of communalism who are destroying and distorting the narrative of resistance in IOJK. The meeting observed that abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir cannot change the disputed status of the occupied territory and there will be no permanent peace in the region until the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of its people.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included ID Khajuria, Kulbhushan Singh, Narender Singh Khalsa, Sukhdev Singh, Gurdev Singh and Narender Khajuria.

