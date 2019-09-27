JKPP condemns Indian brutalities in IOJ&K

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Friday staged a protest here to condemn Indian brutalities and its illegal steps in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Friday staged a protest here to condemn Indian brutalities and its illegal steps in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-Modi and pro-Kashmiris slogans.

They raised full-throttle slogans against Indian tyranny and oppression on the defenseless Kashmiri people.

The speakers on the occasion said the people of Kashmir are under siege and facing the worst humanitarian crisis.

They urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their effective role to put an end to the sufferings of innocent people in the held valley.

They said India is violating basic human rights of the Kashmiri people to suppress their freedom movement.

The Kashmiri people are deprived of all the essential commodities due to curfew and lockdown there.

A group of participants also presented a memorandum to the UN office demanding of the world body to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.