JKPPFM pays tribute to martyred Ismail on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) Friday paid tribute to Mujahid Shaheed Muhammad Ismail on his second martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPPFM Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Shaheed Muhammad Ismail was a brave and courageous mujahid. "We salute this great martyr," he added.

He said that Haji Muhammad Azam Shaheed, the father of Shaheed Muhammad Ismail, was also a great mujahid commander, who had been in the forefront of the liberation movement since 1996 and had faced the Indian Army several times. He was martyred along with his associates in Bafaliaz area of Surankote in 2000.

Haji Muhammad Azam was a resident of Sialan area of Poonch and had migrated along with his entire family to Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1999.

Following his martyrdom, his son followed his footsteps and was martyred on June 17, 2018 in Poonch. "We salute the great father and son of this great family and pledge to continue the mission of these martyrs till the liberation movement reaches its logical conclusion", he said.

Qazi Imran said that by issuing through its secret agencies the fake letters attributed to the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, India was proving how much it was afraid of Hurriyat leadership.

He said, Syed Ali Gilani is the beloved leader of all the people of Kashmir. "We salute him for his struggle. Whatever India does, it will have to leave Jammu and Kashmir one day," he maintained.