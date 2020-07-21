JKSDMI (UK) announced road map to highlight Kashmir issue at International level

Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) (UK) has unfolded a comprehensive strategy and road map to highlight Kashmir issue at International level for its peaceful resolution

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) (UK) has unfolded a comprehensive strategy and road map to highlight Kashmir issue at International level for its peaceful resolution.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, he said he had announced the road map for next three months to take up the issue of Kashmir at international level and highlight the atrocities and gross violations of human rights continued unabated by India for seven decades against the innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) .

Highlighting the programme and strategy, he said JKSDM would launch a full-fledged campaign on the diplomatic front with the support of organizations active at the diplomatic level for Kashmir, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK, Azad Kashmir leadership,members of the National Assembly and human rights activists.

Raja Najabat Hussain stated that JKSDM would also fully co-operate with the All-Party Coordinating Committee UK and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK for the August 5 and August 15 protests against India.

Commenting on the recent report released by the British Foreign Office on human rights violations against 30 countries, Raja Najabat said, "we will start a full-fledged lobby campaign for not including and neglecting Human rights violations of Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir in the report".

The JKSDM, he said would also write letters and email to British Foreign Secretary, Human Rights activists Lord Tariq Ahmed, Chairman Conservative Friends of Kashmir MP James Daly, All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group Chairperson MP Debbie Abrahams, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir Andrew Gwynne MP, MP Dominic Raab and other Members of Parliament to inform the sentiments of British Kashmiris and the real situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Raja Najabat further said, "we have started our campaign with writing special letters and emails to British MPs, mayors, councilors and human rights activists in the UK to inform them about the significance of Accession to Pakistan Day.

He informed that to mark the Accession to Pakistan Day Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement (JKSDMI) under his leadership and Be The Merciful (BTM) Global led by Ms Sumaira Farrukh jointly hosted and participated a seminar titled "Kashmir Accession Day and our Responsibilities", at National Press Club, Islamabad.

Raja Najabat Hussain chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) said people of Kashmir would continue their struggle against Indian subjugation till the realization of their birth right to self determination and complete freedom from India and its accession with Pakistan.

Raja Najabat Hussain demanded that the prime minister of Pakistan should convene an all-party conference (APC) and work out a joint strategy which includes all political parties and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

"Pakistan should also call a conference of foreign ministers of Islamic countries on August 5 and take them to Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris", he said.

Raja Najabat further demanded that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should be sent around the world to mobilize the international community, including the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Kashmiri and Hurriyat leadership.

"Therefore, the government of Pakistan will have to launch a full and aggressive diplomatic campaign with the Kashmiri leadership, mobilizing every forum at the international level, the United Nations, the European Union, human rights organizations, the OIC, economic forums and powerful countries", he added.

Chairman JKSDMI (UK),Raja Najabat Hussain and other movement officials paid tributes to all the Kashmiri leaders who passed the July 19 resolution who had given a clear mission by linking the future of Kashmiris with Pakistan.

"Kashmir is continuing its struggle till date for the completion of this mission and this struggle will continue till the completion of this mission", he remarked.

Kashmir will be free from Indian domination and become part of Pakistan.

Seven decades ago,he said that the international community recognized the right of Kashmiris to self-determination and promised to give them this right, which has not been fulfilled till date.