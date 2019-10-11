UrduPoint.com
JKSM To Hold 'Azadi Million March' On Oct 19 To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:41 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement (JKSM) would organize an 'Azadi Million March' here on October 19, to express greater unity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) facing siege and increased oppression since August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement (JKSM) would organize an 'Azadi Million March' here on October 19, to express greater unity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) facing siege and increased oppression since August 5.

The rally would be taken out from D-Chowk to Centaurus Mall, hoisting the biggest five-kilometer long flag of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, JKSM chairperson Uzma Gul said Friday in a press release.

"It will be the world's biggest flag," she said, adding officials from international origination of Guinness World Records were expected to attend the event.

