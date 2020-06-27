UrduPoint.com
JKSYF Raise Anti-India, Pro-freedom Slogans: IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:38 PM

JKSYF raise anti-India, pro-freedom slogans: IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (JKSYF) in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a large number of party activists gathered in Srinagar and Islamabad areas, protesting against the Indian government's move to allow opening of liquor shops in the territory.

The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the speakers on the occasion condemned the Indian authorities, saying it was another plot to target the Kashmiri youth to weaken them morally and keep them away from the resistance against the Indian illegal occupation.

They vowed to fight tooth and nail and foil the Indian nefarious designs against the Muslims of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the implementation of the amended domicile law for occupied Kashmir.

He said that it was aimed at changing the demography of the territory which would not be tolerated by the people of Kashmir and would be resisted with full force.

