UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKSYF Seeks UN Role To End Sufferings Of Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:27 AM

JKSYF seeks UN role to end sufferings of Kashmiri people

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum have called upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions to end the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupational forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum have called upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions to end the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKSYF leaders and activists including Harris Ahmad, Suhail Ahmad, Junaid Ahmad, Ahmed Bashir and Muhammad Afzal while expressing serious concern over the worst situation continued house raids and detention of youth on fake charges in IIOJK urged people to maintain unity among their ranks to thwart India's evil designs.

Meanwhile, a JKSYF delegation comprising Ishfaq Rasool and Mohammad Tawseef visited the residence of an illegally detained Kashmiri youth, Feroz Ahmad Butt in Tral and expressed solidarity with his family.

Feroz is detained at Tihar jail since 2001. The delegation urged India to release all political detainees languishing in jails of Kashmir and in India.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jail Jammu Family Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

46 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

1 hour ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Blames Snags in Ukraine Peace Proc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.