JKUM organizes grand rallies in AJK to mark 'Youm-e-Takbir'

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir United Movement (JKUM) on Wednesday organized grand rallies across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the occasion of "Youm-e-Takbir" that was observed across Pakistan and AJK with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The rallies were taken out in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Palandri, Rawalakot, Kotli, Jhelum Valley and other districts, in which a large number of workers, youth, elders and the people belonging to all walks of life participated , a JKUM spokesman told APP here .

Addressing the rallies, Jammu Kashmir United Movement President, Sardar Babar Hussain, General Secretary Engineer Kashif Jamil, President Jammu Kashmir United Students Federation, Abdullah Shafiq, and central leader Sardar Rizwan Hanif said that May 28, 1998, stood as a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history when a clear message was given to the enemies of islam that the nation would neither bow down nor be sold.

They said that Youm-e-Takbir was not only a memorial of Pakistan’s nuclear capability but also a day which reflected the determination, courage and perseverance of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The leadership reiterated the resolve that the movement would never compromise on national pride, sovereignty, and Islamic ideology and continue its political struggle for resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Central leader Sardar Rizwan Hanif said "May 28 was not just a date, but a day of victory for ideology. These nuclear explosions became hope for the oppressed and a warning to the enemy. We pay tribute to the architects, scientists, leaders and martyrs of the nuclear program."

" Pakistan's nuclear assets are not only the protector of its land, but also the guarantor of the defense of the Muslim Ummah", he said adding that the enthusiasm among the people was visible during the rallies, the entire environment was echoed with the loud with slogans like " Zindabad Pakistan" and Youm e Takbeer.

