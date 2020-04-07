UrduPoint.com
JKYSF Chairman Hails Joint Statement Of Human Rights Bodies On IoK Situation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

JKYSF chairman hails joint statement of human rights bodies on IoK situation

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Umar Adil Dar Tuesday welcomed the joint statement of six human rights bodies over the Kashmir's grim situation terming it as timely in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Umar Adil Dar Tuesday welcomed the joint statement of six human rights bodies over the Kashmir's grim situation terming it as timely in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The joint statement by the six human rights organisations pressed India to end the inhuman restrictions it has placed in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution on August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Umar Adil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the demand from India to immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners and restore high-speed internet access in the region is timely one in the wake of deadly coronavirus.

The statement also appreciated Pakistan's efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause.

The JKYSF chairman appealed the United Nations and all other international human rights organizations to prevail upon India to shun the brutal and excessive use of force and human rights violations against the peace-loving people of Kashmir.

