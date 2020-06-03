UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKYSF Delegation Expresses Solidarity With IOK Sikh Community

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:33 PM

JKYSF delegation expresses solidarity with IOK Sikh community

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in the territory in the wake of charged communal tension across Indi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in the territory in the wake of charged communal tension across India.

A delegation of JKYSF, led by its General Secretary, Advocate Asif Baba, and comprising minority cell incharge Angad Singh Khalsa, and Chief Coordinator, Tawseef Ahmed, visited Gurdwara Pradesh Committee Kashmir and met its President, Navtej Singh, and his team at his Srinagar office,Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the meeting the JKYSF General Secretary stresses upon unity and discussed with the GPC members several issues related to society.

He showed complete solidarity with the Sikh community in the wake of charged communal tension across the India and pledged to frustrate all nefarious designs to harm the Muslim Sikh unity in the occupied territory.

Gurdwara Pradesh Community members showed their willingness to work in close coordination with the Muslims and thanked the JKYSF over the visit, showing concern towards the Sikh community.

They also pledged to stand firm against any move of the Indian agencies and members of Hindutva groups of stoking communal discard in the name of ultra-nationalism, putting the lives of Kashmiris at stake.

Navtej Singh said, "Sikh community in particular should be sensitive to the violence that is unfolding today because it mirrors so much of what our community experienced many times across the globe."

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Minority Visit Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured in Roadside Bo ..

47 seconds ago

Ex-US VP Biden slams Trump's tough response to pro ..

48 seconds ago

National Savings collects target of Rs 340 billion ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan ex ..

50 seconds ago

NIC to hold Entrepreneurship Bootcamp from June 4

3 minutes ago

New York City Law Enforcement Detains Dozens Prote ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.