JKYSF delegation expresses solidarity with IOK Sikh community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in the territory in the wake of charged communal tension across India.

A delegation of JKYSF, led by its General Secretary, Advocate Asif Baba, and comprising minority cell incharge Angad Singh Khalsa, and Chief Coordinator, Tawseef Ahmed, visited Gurdwara Pradesh Committee Kashmir and met its President, Navtej Singh, and his team at his Srinagar office,Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the meeting the JKYSF General Secretary stresses upon unity and discussed with the GPC members several issues related to society.

He showed complete solidarity with the Sikh community in the wake of charged communal tension across the India and pledged to frustrate all nefarious designs to harm the Muslim Sikh unity in the occupied territory.

Gurdwara Pradesh Community members showed their willingness to work in close coordination with the Muslims and thanked the JKYSF over the visit, showing concern towards the Sikh community.

They also pledged to stand firm against any move of the Indian agencies and members of Hindutva groups of stoking communal discard in the name of ultra-nationalism, putting the lives of Kashmiris at stake.

Navtej Singh said, "Sikh community in particular should be sensitive to the violence that is unfolding today because it mirrors so much of what our community experienced many times across the globe."