JKYSF Delegation Visits Yasin Malik's Ailing Mother In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

JKYSF delegation visits Yasin Malik's ailing mother in Srinagar

N Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum(JKYSF) Chairman Umar Aadil Dar along with a delegation visited the residence of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yaseen Malik and inquired about the health of his ailing mother and other family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum(JKYSF) Chairman Umar Aadil Dar along with a delegation visited the residence of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yaseen Malik and inquired about the health of his ailing mother and other family members.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation also visited the residence of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akber and inquired about the health of his bed-ridden wife who is suffering from Cancer since past seven years.

Muhammad Yasin Malik and Ayaz Akbar are languishing in New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail.

More Stories From Kashmir

