JKYSJL Pays Tributes To Shopian Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:21 PM

JKYSJL pays tributes to Shopian martyrs

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residences of youth recently martyred by the Indian troops in Shopian and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation was led by party chairman Ahmad Malik accompanied by Sameena Bano, Mir Khubaib, Rameez Ahmad, Uzma and Rafiya Jan visited the residence of martyred youth.

Ahmad Malik, while paying rich tributes to the martyred youth, said, "We as a nation are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our religious and moral duty to safeguard these exemplary sacrifices collectively. He said that the people of Kashmiri had been facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism, but despite that they would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

The delegation also expressed sympathy with those whose houses were razed to ground by the Indian forces.

