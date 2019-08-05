UrduPoint.com
Joint Sitting Of AJK-Legislative Assembly, Kashmir Council Convened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

Joint sitting of AJK-Legislative Assembly, Kashmir council convened

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has convened an emergent joint sitting of Kashmir Council and Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK- LA) on Wednesday in view of the abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir by Indian government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the special joint sitting to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to renew Pakistan's commitment to support struggling people in the held valley.

Meanwhile, rallies were held in different towns of Azad Kashmir to condemn Indian act including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot and Bagh.

The protesters chanted anti Indian slogans and demanded the United Nations to take a cognizance of the Indian move which was in violation of its resolutions on Kashmir and ensure granting right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

