Joint strategy for promotion of Kashmir cause stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Kashmiri leaders in a seminar have urged the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to evolve a joint strategy for the promotion of Kashmir cause at the international level in a more effective manner.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the seminar on "Human Rights Violations In Kashmir and World Community's Responsibility" was jointly organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), United Kingdom, (UK) and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM).

Addressing the seminar, the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abdur Rashid Turabi, said that both the governments of Pakistan and AJK must utilize their all available resources to highlight the ongoing liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir at the global level. He said it is time to expose the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK-chapter, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, said Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will never compromise on the Kashmiris' genuine political struggle at any level.

President of TeK, UK, Raja Faheem Kayani said people in UK are ready to welcome every leader from Pakistan and AJK for the Kashmir cause. "But our leadership should come to London with one slogan and mission aimed at exposing the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

People in Europe and UK are united for Kashmiris' freedom struggle," he added.

The JKSM Vice Chairman, Altaf Ahmad Butt, said it is high time to approach the world powers and apprise them of the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the occupied territory and convey them that under Modi-led government Kashmiri people may suffer more at the hands of Indian army for demanding their right to self-determination.

He said the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists in occupied Kashmir is itself the worst kind of human rights violation and the rights bodies must take cognizance of the matter.

The PTI parliamentary leader in AJK Legislative Assembly, Abdul Majeed Khan, said Kashmir is being discussed at international level due to the matchless sacrifices of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said, "It is good that both military and political leadership of Pakistan are on one page which would help form the joint strategy to find ways for the permanent resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir."Central Senior Vice President of PML-N (Youth Wing), Shahid Wani, said the final settlement of Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the UN resolutions. He said the leaders of Pakistan and Kashmir should talk only about the UN resolutions.