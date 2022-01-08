UrduPoint.com

Journalist In IIOJK Charged For 'criminal Conspiracy' Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A Kashmiri journalist in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has been arrested by the police days after he posted a video of family members and relatives raising anti-India slogans after the martyrdom of their kin, during a cordon and search operation (CASO), in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Sajad Gul, a journalism student who has been contributing to various publications and had recently joined The Kashmir Walla as a trainee reporter, was charged under 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 505B (fear or alarm to the public) sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gul had posted a video of the protest against the martyrdom of Salim Parray. Parray was martyred on 3 January during a CASO in Harwan, Srinagar. After the killing, protests and sloganeering erupted in Hajin, in north Kashmir.

Gul was detained in an Indian Army raid on 5 January and was later handed over to the police.

"He was detained by the Indian Army on Wednesday at 10:00 pm and at around midnight we came to know that he is under police custody," said Gul's brother. "Today we were informed that the First Investigation Report (FIR) has been lodged against him (Sajad Gul)," he said.

A police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against Gul and he is under custody.

