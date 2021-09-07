Journalists play vibrant role in enhancing Kashmir issue: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has commended the vibrant role of the journalists community for projecting the Kashmir issue and highlighting the problems of the people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has commended the vibrant role of the journalists community for projecting the Kashmir issue and highlighting the problems of the people.

Talking to a journalists delegation on Monday, he assured to make AJK Press Foundation more vibrant and funds would also be provided to the foundation.

He said the problems of the Journalists community will be addressed on priority basis and colossal funds for the construction of Press Clubs in six districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir will also be earmarked.

He added that a road map will be prepared to resolve the problems of the journalists community in minimum possible time.

Prime Minister said that pace of developmental activities will be accelerated to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, talking to the other delegation the AJK Prime Minister assured that the government was determined to resolve the problems of the people and all available resources will be channelized for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.