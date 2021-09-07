UrduPoint.com

Journalists Play Vibrant Role In Enhancing Kashmir Issue: AJK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Journalists play vibrant role in enhancing Kashmir issue: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has commended the vibrant role of the journalists community for projecting the Kashmir issue and highlighting the problems of the people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has commended the vibrant role of the journalists community for projecting the Kashmir issue and highlighting the problems of the people.

Talking to a journalists delegation on Monday, he assured to make AJK Press Foundation more vibrant and funds would also be provided to the foundation.

He said the problems of the Journalists community will be addressed on priority basis and colossal funds for the construction of Press Clubs in six districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir will also be earmarked.

He added that a road map will be prepared to resolve the problems of the journalists community in minimum possible time.

Prime Minister said that pace of developmental activities will be accelerated to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, talking to the other delegation the AJK Prime Minister assured that the government was determined to resolve the problems of the people and all available resources will be channelized for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Road Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister urges int'l community to stand in s ..

Prime Minister urges int'l community to stand in solidarity with Afghan people

40 seconds ago
 UEFA's Ceferin says biennial World Cup would 'dilu ..

UEFA's Ceferin says biennial World Cup would 'dilute' tournament

41 seconds ago
 Finland's virus curbs to end once 80% vaccinated

Finland's virus curbs to end once 80% vaccinated

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.