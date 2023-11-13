Journalists’ vibrant role urged for highlighting need of early peaceful solution of Palestine, Kashmir conflicts

Speakers at a reception gathering, hosted in honor of visiting journalist members of National Press Club Islamabad here Monday emphasized the need for their vibrant individual and collective role to raise the urgency of an early peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue which involves the fate of two million people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, the jugular vein of Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2023) Speakers at a reception gathering, hosted in honor of visiting journalist members of National Press Club Islamabad here Monday emphasized the need for their vibrant individual and collective role to raise the urgency of an early peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue which involves the fate of two million people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The ceremony was hosted by eminent local urdu daily “Media Express” Publisher/Editor Sardar Shehzad Aziz with the coordination of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad Group) President Chaudhry Mahmood in honour of the visiting delegation of senior working journalists affiliated with mainstream national print and electronic media houses from the Federal metropolis. AJK Minister for Electricity Ch. Arshad Hussain was the chief guest on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest AJK Minister Ch. Arshad Hussain urged the national and regional press to focus on performing its due role to highlight the need for early peaceful settlement of the long-standing issue of Kashmir at the global level.

He said that the media can play an important role in shaping world opinion regarding the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute by highlighting the dire human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state and exposing Indian atrocities before the world.

The minister said that it was imperative that the media, civil society and leadership across the political spectrum should join hands to promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international level.

Addressing the ceremony Sagheer Chaudhry emphasized the need to raise the high image of Pakistan both at home and abroad through individual and collective efforts by all the communities including the intellect class including journalists, writers and analysts. “We can get the country rid of all sorts of crises through our respective intellect and pen”, speakers underlined.

The delegation also visited Mirpur Divisional Commissioner House where Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Shoukat Ali briefed the journalists on the ongoing and upcoming development projects of mass public welfare including the completion of mega two km long Rathua-Harrayam Bridge over the Mangla dam reservoir linking Mirpur city with adjoining Islamgarh town the ancestral town of millions of the UK and Western countries – based Kashmiri Diaspora community.

The delegation also visited the mausoleums of mystic poet of the sub continent Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) and the 18th-century preacher of islam Hazrat Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) and offered fateha for the departed souls besides praying for integrity, solidarity, sovereignty and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir besides for the earlier liberation of the occupied Muslim homelands including Jammu Kashmir state and Palestine from the illegal and forced occupation of India and Israel.