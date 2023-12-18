Open Menu

Judges Of Superior AJK Judiciary Calls On AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

Senior Judges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan and Chief Justice AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Dec, 2023) Senior Judges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan and Chief Justice AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja and Justice Sardar Liaquat Shaheen called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

During the meeting, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and honourable judges discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest, said an official handout issued here.

