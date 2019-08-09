JUI-F stages rallies in KP to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiris people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

JUI-F, on the call of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, staged rallies in all districts of the province strongly condemned revoking of article 370 and 35-A by Indian government.

Different rallies were held in different parts of the province led by JUI-F leaders including Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Hafiz Akhtar Ali, Qari Gul Azeem, Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Aziz Ahmad, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others.

The protesters raised placards and banners with slogans 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Addressing the rallies, the JUI-F leaders said that the Indian government had paid no regard to the resolutions of UN Security Council regarding Kashmir. They said that Indian Occupational forces have broken all the records of atrocities, extra judicial killing and human rights violations in IOK with no regards for humanity.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris for their right of self determination and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their freedom movement.