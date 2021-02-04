UrduPoint.com
JUI-F To Hold Rallies, Processions On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:04 PM

The Provincial Executive Council of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has issued instructions to all the party organizations at district and tehsil levels to hold rallies on February 5 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Provincial Executive Council of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has issued instructions to all the party organizations at district and tehsil levels to hold rallies on February 5 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

These instructions were issued in pursuance of the directives of Central Amir of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehaman directing the party leaders to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner.

In a press statement issued by JUI-F Information Secretary Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, all the party leaders at district and tehsil levels have been directed to highlight atrocities of Indian army on innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The leaders were also instructed to hold rallies and protest demonstration in their respective areas.

The JUI-F will hold similar rallies in almost all the districts of the country from Khyber to Karachi for expressing their support and solidarity with Kashmiris.

