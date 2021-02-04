UrduPoint.com
JUI To Take Out Kashmir Solidarity Rally On Feb 5

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam would hold a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here on February 5.

The rally will start from Kotwali Chowk after Juma prayer and it will end at district council chowk after passing through various city roads.

JUI District General Secretary Mufti Fazal ul Rehman Nasir will lead the rally, while a large number of JUI workers and people from different walks of life would expected to participate in the rally.

