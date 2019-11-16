- Home
- Justice Azhar Saleem Babar takes oath as acting chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:00 PM
Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, senior most judge of the High Court, Saturday took oath as acting chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court
President AJK Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan administered the oath at Kashmir House Islamabad, said a press release issued here.
Justice Babar took oath as acting chief Justice in-consequence upon removal of the Justice M Tabasam Aftab Alvi declaring appointment as judge of the court unlawful by a three member bench.
Justice Alvi Saturday filed an appeal against decision of the AJK High Court for his removal.