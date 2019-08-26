Senior Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan has taken oath of the office of acting chief justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court

MUZAFFARAAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) Senior Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan has taken oath of the office of acting chief justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court. The state president Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to him at a simple but impressive ceremony here on Monday.

Among others, Justice Azhar Salim Babar, Justice Raja Shiraz Kayani, Justice Raja Sadaqat Khan, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Justice Chaudhry Mohammad Munir, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud, and Advocate General Karam Dad Khan were also present on the occasion. Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia is current on a visit abroad.