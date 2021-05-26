UrduPoint.com
Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem Swear In As Judges Of Supreme Court Of AJK:

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:43 PM

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem swear in as judges of Supreme Court of AJK:

Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem on Wednesday took the oath as judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court Building in AJK's metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem on Wednesday took the oath as judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court Building in AJK's metropolis.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan administered the oath to both of the newly-inducted judges of the apex court of the State, according to a press release issued here.

Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim also holds the office of Chairman Services Tribunal. Both of the judges were inducted against the positions which were falling vacant since long in the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Secretary AJK State department of law, justice, human rights and parliamentary affairs Muhammad Idrees Abbasi read the notification of the appointment of Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem as judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Former judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Advocate General AJK Raja Inam Ullah Khan, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, office bearers of the bar associations besides other members of the legal fraternity from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir were also attended the ceremony.

