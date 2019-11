Justice Saeed to take oath as acting Chief Justice

Senior judge Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court, Justice Saeed Akram would take oath as acting Chief Justice on Saturday at the court building, said a press release issue by the registrar here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior judge Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court , Justice Saeed Akram would take oath as acting Chief Justice on Saturday at the court building, said a press release issue by the registrar here on Friday.

Senior judge of the apex court, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal would administer oath to Justice Akram. He would perform duties as acting Chief Justice during the absence of Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia.