K. H. Khursheed's 33rd Death Anniversary Tomorrow

Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

All is set in AJK to commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir State K. H. Khurshid on Thursday across the liberated territory of AJK with full State honor

Rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul in special ceremonies to be held with the symbolic attendance because of the ongoing 3rd wave of the novel corona virus in AJK, under the auspices of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir besides his organization � the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League in various parts of AJK including the district and tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

Major State ceremony to observe the death anniversary of Khursheed will be held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis - Muzaffarabad - where Quran Khawani, besides a special function will be held on March 11, to pay glorious tributes to Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, the founder President of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation league and former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in recognition of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination, the AJK Government sources told APP here on Wednesday.

Chief guest of the premier death anniversary ceremony � the Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the JKLL leaders and workers besides other admirers of the departed soul will place floral wreaths on the mausoleum of Khursheed � e � Millat � besides participating in Quran Khawani for the departed soul.

Adequate arrangements were being given final touches for observing the death anniversary of the departed Kashmiri leader with great respect and honour, he added.

