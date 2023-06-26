Open Menu

Kaira Condoles Demise Of AJK President Barrister Sultan's Sister

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister Sultan's sister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday visited Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and offered his condolences to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry over the demise of his sister.

Kaira expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Pakistan Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

