MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday visited Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and offered his condolences to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry over the demise of his sister.

Kaira expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.