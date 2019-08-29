Karachi University Students, Teachers, Staff to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :In compliance to the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan the students of Karachi University, along with its deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers and employees will form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir on Friday.

The KU Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced here Thursday that Kashmir hour would also be observed by these participants at 11:45 in front of the university's new Administration Block.

The chain of human hands will be formed after the national anthem of Pakistan and state anthem of Kashmir, he said.