UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University Students, Teachers, Staff To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

Karachi University Students, Teachers, Staff to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

In compliance to the announcement of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the students of Karachi University, along with its deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers and employees will form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :In compliance to the announcement of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the students of Karachi University, along with its deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers and employees will form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir on Friday.

The KU Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced here Thursday that Kashmir hour would also be observed by these participants at 11:45 in front of the university's new Administration Block.

The chain of human hands will be formed after the national anthem of Pakistan and state anthem of Kashmir, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Karachi University

Recent Stories

RTA, Careem officially launch Hala e-hailing servi ..

45 minutes ago

Gross domestic savings grow 6.6 pc to AED516.1 bn ..

1 hour ago

Urdu version of play Brecht performed at Pakistan ..

4 seconds ago

Former FBI Director Comey Violated Bureau Policies ..

6 seconds ago

Russia to Pay Off Over $60Mln in Membership Debt t ..

7 seconds ago

LEAs, govt departments must work together to curb ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.