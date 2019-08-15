Karachiites observe black day against Indian action in Kashmir

Karachiites expressing their solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and registering their protest against Indian action in the Muslim state here on Thursday observed black day

The day, August 15, being celebrated as Independence Day by India was particularly marked as a day of protest by Pakistanis.

Many of the citizens in Karachi hoisted black flags at their houses while youth, rising above their political affiliation also took out rallies.

Participants carrying placards inscribed with slogans against India also expressed their absolute support for the cause of sovereign Jammu and Kashmir - demanding international community to recognize the right to self determination for the people of Kashmir.

They reaffirmed their commitment to stand by their Kashmiri brethren for the cause of independent Kashmir.