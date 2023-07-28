Karbala is message of freedom for whole humanity: KC-EU Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) , :The Chairman of Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has said "Karbala is a message of freedom for whole humanity particularly all of the freedom lovers".

In a statement issued on Friday, Ali Raza Syed said that the sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the Karbala will remain as an example.

In that battle, Imam Hussain (RA) got the victory despite his few followers and minor quantity of arms, while yazeed was defeated despite thousands of forces and a huge quantity of latest weapons of that time, he added.

He said all the pro-freedom leaders and activists of Kashmir who want to liberate their land from Indian occupation, have profoundly learned the lesson from the message of Karbala.

"The Kashmir's movement which has been backed by the sacrifices of a large number of people will never be blocked by the Indian authorities and one day, the movement would achieve liberation from the occupation forces.

He further said the martyrs of Karbala set a great example for us to get united and do struggle for the noble cause of Kashmir.

"Karbala was a battle between the truth and falsehood but truth prevailed and falsehood defeated" added by him.

Chairman KC-EU also condemned the constant Indian atrocities against the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and the brutal actions committed by the Indian forces against these armless people for many decades.

He said, the Indian state brutalities further increased since revoking of the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government in August 2019.

Ali Raza Syed said, Kashmiris' struggle will be continued and finally Jammu and Kashmir will be free from the Indian occupation soon.